February 10, 2021

Covid-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Freeborn County reported 12 new lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,700. Of the total, 76 are considered active cases.

No new hospitalizations or new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The new cases included three people in their 40s and two apiece in their 20s and their 50s. The other cases were in their early teens, late teens, 60s, 70s, 80s, and unknown.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: four new cases; 1,154 total cases
  • Mower County: four new cases; 3,916 total cases
  • Steele County: five new cases; 2,921 total cases
  • Waseca County: six new cases; 2,009 total cases

Minnesota reported 11 more deaths – none in south-central Minnesota – caused by COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 677 new cases.

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 3

Marcia J. Gordinier

Scoreboard: Feb. 9

