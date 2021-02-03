expand
February 2, 2021

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

By Staff Reports

Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Erika Ashley Deleon, 32, 310 W. 3rd St. Count 1: Falsely reporting crime. Supervised probation 1 year. Dismissed, conditions met.

Melody Rain Yost, 20, 814 E. Hawthorne St. Count 1: Traffic regulation, require/permit offense by another. Supervised probation 1 year. Dismissed, conditions met.

Seberiana Anel Tuxpan Marcial, 34, 2309 Doral Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Donna Marie Ciaffarafa, 27, 160 S. Gilman St., Gilman, Wis. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees: $180. Count 2: Seat belt required. Fees: $25.

Jeffrey Wallace Johnston, 53, 1606 12th Ave. SW, Fort Dodge, Iowa. Count 2: Fifth-degree possession of amphetamine. Supervised probation 5 years. Dismissed, conditions met.

Lisa Marie Lee, 33, 853 4th Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees: $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

