Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

Freeborn County District Court

Michael James Bakken, 42, 208 Richway Drive East. Count 1: DWI, operating motor vehicle, alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Unsupervised probation 180 days. Count 2: DWI, operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Unsupervised probation 180 days.

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38, 119 Morningside RD. Count 1: 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 18 months. Stay for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 42 days. Credit for time served 42 days. Count 3: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Jozee Delight Becher, 34, 5728 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 1 day local confinement. Credit for time served, 1 day. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Derek Wayne Hacker, 38, 1433 Spartan Ave. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to local confinement 35 days. Credit for time served, 35 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $80. Count 2: Giving peace officer false name of another person. Dismissed.

Simon Tot Dhol. 511 4 St. E. Count 1: Speeding 71 in a 55. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Dismissed after conditions met.

Willie Lee Hall, 45, 812 SE 11th, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: 84 in a 70. Fees $130. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees: $100. Count 3: Marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees: $50. Counts 4-6: Seat belt required. Fees: $75.

Treyton Harry Olson, 23, 12272 450th Ave., Blue Earth. Count 1: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees: $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.