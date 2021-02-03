expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

By Staff Reports

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Michael James Bakken, 42, 208 Richway Drive East. Count 1: DWI, operating motor vehicle, alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Unsupervised probation 180 days. Count 2: DWI, operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Unsupervised probation 180 days. 

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38, 119 Morningside RD. Count 1: 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 18 months. Stay for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 42 days. Credit for time served 42 days. Count 3: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Jozee Delight Becher, 34, 5728 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 1 day local confinement. Credit for time served, 1 day. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Derek Wayne Hacker, 38, 1433 Spartan Ave. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to local confinement 35 days. Credit for time served, 35 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $80. Count 2: Giving peace officer false name of another person. Dismissed. 

Simon Tot Dhol. 511 4 St. E. Count 1: Speeding 71 in a 55. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Dismissed after conditions met.

Willie Lee Hall, 45, 812 SE 11th, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: 84 in a 70. Fees $130. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees: $100. Count 3: Marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees: $50. Counts 4-6: Seat belt required. Fees: $75.

Treyton Harry Olson, 23, 12272 450th Ave., Blue Earth. Count 1: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees: $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Work nears completion

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Editorial: Public notices will now be archived on Trib website

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

News

Freeborn County board approves financing option for apartments project

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local law enforcement join speeding reduction program

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations key to economic recovery, says Minneapolis Fed chief

Elections & Campaigns

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Education

Albert Lea secondary schools look at adding Fridays with in-person learning to current model

News

Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case