Council approves preliminary design services for wastewater treatment plant project

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday approved an almost $665,000 professional services agreement with a Mankato engineering firm for preliminary design services for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The plant treats the sewage from the entire city and then discharges the treated water to the Shell Rock River. The city has a permit with the state of Minnesota that dictates the standards the water must meet prior to discharging.

According to background information provided by the city, the city’s permit with the state, which dictates the standards the water must meet prior to discharging, expired in November 2014, and the state of Minnesota is proposing strict standards that could have an impact on the improvements at the plant.

Improvements are estimated to cost between $40 million and $60 million, said Albert Lea Public Works Director Steven Jahnke.

A few of the councilors brought up the price of the engineering services and asked how much more in engineering costs are expected. Jahnke said an additional cost of at least the same amount, possibly more, is expected for final design services.

City Manager Ian Rigg said it is not uncommon for 10% of a total project cost to be spent on engineering.

Rigg said the information developed will better define the scope of the final project and identify funding needs. It will include data collection, permitting assistance, industrial meetings and communication, an evaluation of the plant’s biosolids, chemical phosphorus removal testing, preliminary treatment design and geotechnical evaluation.

The goal of the overall project is to meet permit limits and replace significantly aging infrastructure, while providing the city with long-term treatment technologies to treat wastewater for the next 20 years.

The city has filed a petition for a contested case hearing with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about two of the agency’s reports, which will ultimately affect requirements in place for the plant.

Councilor Larry Baker asked if moving forward with the preliminary design for the project would signal to the MPCA or the courts that the city accepts its judgment on the issue, and Jahnke said it was a separate issue. He said it was necessary to complete the preliminary design to be able to go before the Legislature to request funds for the project.

Jahnke said he would not move forward with final design work, however, until the contest case is resolved.

Rigg said he hoped to have a closed session about the contested case next week.