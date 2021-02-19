expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Cody Kapaun

By Submitted

Published 10:30 am Friday, February 19, 2021

On Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, Cody Kapaun lost his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the age of 32.

Cody Kapaun

Cody was born on June 25th, 1988 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Kimberly Hallman and Ronald Kapaun. Cody attended various schools in the area. Cody spent the majority of his career as a cook, while he spent time in many kitchens he is most known for his cooking at the former Langtry Cafe, and most recently at Kenny’s Oak Grill. On September 25th, 2010, he married Samantha Bjorgo. They gave birth to one son, Thomas, in February 2014.

Cody was not one to spend much time sitting still, unless it involved video games or watching his Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hunting, hiking, camping, disc golfing, longboarding, or just spending time outside with his son. Cody backpacked almost the entire Superior hiking trail, as well as Isle Royale. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was known for his care free nature, quick wit and confidence. Cody was diagnosed with AML on April 29th, 2020; he underwent many treatments and procedures with stride. He was determined to do whatever it took to remain with his family. He lost his battle courageously.

Cody was preceded in death by his great grandma and grandpa Corson, his uncle, Thomas Kapaun, and his best friend James Baumgartner.

He is survived by his wife Sam, his son Thomas, his parents Kim and Ron, his brothers Casey and Jared, as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Facebook page

Flowers or donations may be sent to 209 2nd Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912. The family will be planning a reception at a later date.

Masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and all MN Dept. of Health Covid-19 protocol will be followed

More News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Tigers notch second home win of the season

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

Education

Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

News

State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

News

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide