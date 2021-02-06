expand
February 6, 2021

Cargill’s top executive said the agribusiness giant will affirm its pro-trade and immigration stances as the country debates issues that matter to the company and the nation’s economy. - James Finley/AP

Cargill gets DEED award

By Staff Reports

Published 8:45 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced it has awarded $1.89 million from its Job Creation Fund to seven businesses, including one in Albert Lea.

Combined, the projects are expected to create at least 226 new jobs.

Cargill’s expansion plans in Albert Lea will involve renovating the physical space and expansion of the refrigeration storage facilities.

The total project cost is $24 million and will create five jobs. The project was awarded $175,000.

Other awards went to Ecolab Production, Eagan ($165,000), JBS USA Holding Inc./Swift Pork Company, Worthington ($175,000), Midwest Co-Pack LLC, Winona ($175,000), Millerbernd Manufacturing Company, Winsted ($925,000), Oddson Underground Inc., Windom ($100,000), and Pace Dairy Foods, Rochester ($175,000).

