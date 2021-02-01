expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Capitol Comments: Strengthening penalties for those who attempt to murder law enforcement

By Submitted

Published 4:36 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

Capitol Comments by Peggy Bennett

All of us were shocked last year after learning that a police officer from our area was shot in Waseca. After learning more details about the shooting, many of us became even more troubled.

Peggy Bennett

Officer Arik Matson was ambushed while on duty and shot in the head by a criminal with several previous violent convictions. For months, Arik was forced to endure surgeries and therapy in order to try and get his life back to normal. Thankfully, he has made amazing progress, but his life and his family’s lives will never be the same again due to his injuries.

Not long ago, Arik and Megan Mattson, who live in our legislative district, traveled to St. Paul to take part in a press conference in support of a bill I’m co-authoring.

This bill strengthens state criminal penalties against individuals who are convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, judge, prosecutor or correctional officer.

The current penalty for the attempted murder of one of the above authorities is a maximum of 20 years with the offender becoming eligible for conditional release after two-thirds of the sentence is served. That is rather shocking when one considers that if someone who caused traumatic injury to a police officer such as Arik, who had to learn to eat, walk and talk again and whose life is permanently and dramatically altered, they can be free after serving a mere 14 years in prison. 

This penalty isn’t strong enough.

The legislation I’m co-authoring increases the minimum sentence from 20 years with release under supervision after two-third of the sentence is served, to life incarceration with a minimum of 30 years in prison before an early release could even be considered.

I am very pleased to have worked with the bill authors on this legislation, which has been introduced in both the House and Senate. It is being supported by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association as well as the Matsons. To me, the proposal is very common sense, and provides an important change that would help protect our police officers from tragedies like the one that happened to Officer Matson.

Thank you to Arik and Megan for traveling to Saint Paul to be part of this press conference. They did a great job testifying. Thank you, also, to the many police officers and public safety officials who put their lives on the line daily to keep us all safe. You are much appreciated!

Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, is the District 27A representative.

More News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case

Capitol Comments: Strengthening penalties for those who attempt to murder law enforcement

Donald Waldemar Jordahl

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case

News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Overheated electrical circuit leads to house fire

News

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

News

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

News

Slippery roads likely Saturday night because of freezing rain, light snow

News

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Health Updates

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan