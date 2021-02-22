expand
February 22, 2021

Burglary reported, vehicles taken

By Staff Reports

Published 9:27 am Monday, February 22, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 10:24 a.m. Sunday at 87366 200th St., Oakland. The house was reportedly cleared out and two vehicles were also taken. 

 

Gun missing

A revolver was reported missing at 11:40 a.m. Friday at 2142 Highland Ave. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 3:09 p.m. Friday at 2630 Bridge Ave. 

 

Shoplifter reported

Police received a report at 11:50 a.m. Sunday of a shoplifter at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

