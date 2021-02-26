Boys’ hockey team defeats Winona on the road, 6-2

The Albert Lea boys’ hockey team put an end to a tough four-game losing skid, beating Winona for the second time this season 6-2.

The Tigers wasted no time at all in scoring their first goal of the game. Sophomore Max Edwin scored the goal, assisted by senior Sam Witham, just 34 seconds into play. The Winhawks evened the game at 1-1 in the 12th minute of the period. The score remained the same through the end of the period.

The Tigers were called for four penalties in the first period; luckily for them, the defense held strong during each of the resulting power plays.

The Winhawks took 16 shots on goal in the period, while the Tigers posted seven. Junior Braden Fjlesta was in goal for Albert Lea, saving 15 shots in the period.

Winona took the lead seven minutes into the second period, but it wouldn’t last long as Edwin scored his second goal of the game less than one minute later, to knot the score at 2-2.

With less than five minutes remaining in the second period, the Tigers took a commanding lead by scoring three more goals before the end of the period.

Sophomore Tim Chamlers scored the first of the three goals. The score came during a power play and was assisted by sophomore Joseph Yoon and senior Logan Hacker. Two minutes later senior Blake Ulve scored off assists from Yoon and senior Caden Severtson.

Ulve wasn’t done with scoring just yet, as he found the back of the net again with just 18 seconds remaining in the period.

The Tigers went into the break with a 5-2 advantage and outshot the Winhawks 13-5 in the period. Fjelsta saved four shots, bringing his total to 19 through two periods.

Albert Lea put all doubts to rest six minutes into the third and final period. Yoon was on the scoring end of a goal this time around, assisted by Ulve. The goal put the Tigers on top 6-2, where they would stay until the final buzzer sounded.

Fjelsta saved a total of 25 shots in the game, as the Tigers climb to 5-6 this season. They will be back on the ice Saturday when they hit the road to take on the 0-12 Packers of Austin. The Tigers beat the Packers 7-1 in their previous meeting this season.