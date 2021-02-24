expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

By David Mayberry

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Companion bills before the Minnesota Legislature that would shift waterfront agricultural property from the tax rolls to tax credits for farmers have been set aside for possible inclusion in an all-encompassing tax omnibus bill.

The riparian land included a state-mandated buffer zone created in 2015 impacts up to 50 feet of dry land from the shoreline. The 2015 bill’s goal was to protect waterways from sediment and nutrients that were negatively impacting water quality.

While it may be doing just that, farmers say they’re being prevented from working profitable land and being taxed for it, as well.

“It was not brought up as a requirement with the law when it was passed originally, but the concerns have always been voiced about what happens with land that was taken out of production to be put into buffers,” said Amber Hanson Glaeser, director of public policy for the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

The group supports the change and the bills’ focus “primarily around the taxable value of the land placed in buffers,” Hanson Glaeser said.

This year’s bills, Senate File 251 and House File 508, allow farmers to ask local soil and water conservation district officials to identify land that is meeting requirements of the 2015 buffer zone. If OK’d, that information would be forwarded to the county assessor, and the farmer’s taxes adjusted accordingly.

If approved, property taxes payable in 2022 would be impacted.

SF251 was originally assigned to the Senate’s Taxes Committee. It is sponsored by Sens. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake; Michael Goggin, R-Red Wing; Andrew Lang, R-Olivia; and Mark Koran, R-North Branch.

The companion bill in the House was also assigned to Taxes. It now sits in the Property Tax Division. That version is sponsored by Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore.

A 2019 bill to reimburse farmers for their already-paid taxes was laid aside and withered after committee hearings.

And in 2018, a state board proposed hefty fines by the foot for offenders. Vocal opposition led supporters to drop it.

More News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Building piece by piece

Editorial: Digital subscriptions help support local news

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf

News

Lodge donates to Salvation Army

Education

Area college students receive honors

News

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals buy or repair homes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Health Updates

For older Minnesotans, whether they’re vaccinated has a lot to do with where they live

News

Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Minnesota officials hope for upswing in vaccinations

News

Council hears plans for reopening the library for in-person browsing

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

Health Updates

US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

News

Gov. Walz’s bonding bill doesn’t include Fountain Lake dredging

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

News

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

News

Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported, vehicles taken