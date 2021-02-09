expand
February 9, 2021

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 2

By Staff Reports

Published 11:05 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The annual Big Freeze Medallion Hunt, sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Monday.

Chamber Executive Director Shari Jenson said the chamber is running the Medallion Hunt a little differently this year, hoping to help local businesses in the process. Rather than giving the actual clues, each day the chamber will announce information about the “keepers” of the clues.

 

Here are the clues given out thus far:

Day two

“Today is the day, the SECOND clue will be given;

You’ll need to visit some Chamber Members to figure out where the medallion is hidden!

 

Between Friends Boutique and Fishers Jewelers hold Clue #2;

How you acquire it is all up to you!

 

You could stop by; but with temps zero and below,

It may be easier to check their Facebook,

Than go out in the snow.”

 

Day one

“Today is the day, the FIRST clue will be given;

You’ll need to visit some Chamber Members to figure out where the medallion is hidden!

 

Shoe Sensation and Morris Furniture hold the FIRST clue;

How you acquire it is all up to you!

 

You could stop by; but with temps zero and below,

It may be easier to check their Facebook,

Than go out in the snow.”

