expand
Ad Spot

February 22, 2021

Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

By Staff Reports

Published 9:37 am Monday, February 22, 2021

An Austin woman was killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to the Mower County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle hitting two individuals on County Road 46, east of 28th Street NE.

When responders arrived an adult female, 24-year-old Mikayla Ann Sherman, of Austin, and an unidentified juvenile female were discovered laying in the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the two, a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, was in the north ditch of County Road 46. The driver was uninjured.

Both females were transported with life-threatening injuries by Mayo Ambulance. Sherman was later pronounced dead and the juvenile was transported to Rochester for further examination.

Mower County Sheriff’s Department, the Austin Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Austin Fire Department all responded to the accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

More News

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Wolves hire Chris Finch as coach, after firing Ryan Saunders

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

News

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

News

Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported, vehicles taken

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 18

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace stays relatively flat

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 17

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Lake Mills

5 area wrestlers place at Iowa state tournament

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations back on the upswing, for now; new cases reported in area

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student