Arlen Virgil Groe passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea. He was 85 years old.

Funeral services were held on February 16, 2021 at First Lutheran Church – Albert Lea.

Arlen was born on August 5, 1935 in Worth County, IA to Elmer and Pearl (Sime) Groe. He grew up on an acreage near Silver Lake, IA area and was baptized and confirmed at the Silver Lake Church, later becoming a member at First Lutheran Church – Albert Lea. In 1954, Arlen joined the U.S. Army and was then deployed to assist in the Korean War Efforts. On December 15, 1961 he married Rhodette Tangen in Austin, MN. Their union brought together two children.

Over his life, Arlen worked at different places around the Albert Lea area, these included: Universal, Wilsons/Farmstead, the Parks Department for the City of Albert Lea and as maintenance staff for Freeborn County. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 56, Moose Lodge #1703 and the Eagles Club #10559.

Arlen loved cars and tractors. He would take the family to the Northwood Parade every year so that they could enjoy all the old cars, and Arlen would somehow know each make and model. He put his knowledge to the test after stripping and restoring a ’66 Ford Mustang. Arlen loved watching Nascar and being a NY Yankee’s fan. Rhodette and Arlen played a lot of cards together, especially hucklebuck and poker, and they spent many an evening enjoying polka music. Christmas was a favorite time of year, and the couple loved shopping together for gifts for their loved ones.

Seen by many as the strong, silent type, Arlen did everything he could to provide a good life for his family. He was proud, private and protective, especially concerning his wife and children. He was a faithful man, and every night prayers would be said before supper.

Arlen’s tender heart will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rhodette; children, Terri (Duane) Ganrude and Kevin Groe; grandson, Nicholas Ganrude; sisters-in-law, Louise Groe, Karen Brown and Barb Tangen; brother-in-law Gary (Barb) Tangen and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Arlen is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Pearl; sisters, Carmen Butler and Evelyn Fjelstad; brothers, Orion, Burnell, Elton, Duane, Gerald, Donald and Eugene.

Memorials in his honor may be sent to the American Cancer Society and to Peace & Power.