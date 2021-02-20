Area students graduate

Iowa State University

Rylee Bowman of Lake Mills graduated magna cum laude from Iowa State University in the fall 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Buena Vista University

Amy Rollene of Kensett graduated from Buena Vista University magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education. Rollene was among more than 150 students who received degrees.

North Dakota State University

Tanner Richard Alfson of Albert Lea graduated with a Bachelor of Science in crop and weed sciences from North Dakota State University in fall 2020.

He was one of 987 degrees awarded.

South Dakota State University

The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2020 semesters at South Dakota State University:

Payton Bryn Cech, Glenville, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Lizzy Allison Hagen, New Richland, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

University of Iowa

Francesca Eckstrom of Albert Lea was one of 157 graduates to earn multiple degrees in December from the University of Iowa.

Eckstrom earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2020 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the fall session 2020.

Students from the local area include the following:

Brittany Marie Gast, Albert Lea, Bachelor of Science, health management with distinction

Katherine Kirsch, Albert Lea, Bachelor of Science, applied health

University of North Dakota

Cortney Kloceck, Ellendale graduated in fall 2020 with a Master of Education in special education from the University of North Dakota.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 600 students from its three campuses for the summer and fall of 2020.

Kathryn Flaherty of Albert Lea graduated with a degree in agricultural business and animal science.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Kate Koestler of Wells graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stout with a Bachelor of Science in retail merchandising and management in December 2020. The university graduated more than 630 students in December.