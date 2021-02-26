expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Area housing authorities receive federal funding for investments in public housing

By Staff Reports

Published 8:09 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this week awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities across the country, including the one in Albert Lea, to make capital investments in their public housing units.

The grants announced are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities, according to a press release. 

Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

The following area housing authorities received funding:

  • HRA in and for the city of Albert Lea: $386,546
  • Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Austin: $905,218
  • HRA of New Richland: $48,371
  • HRA of Waseca: $106,436
  • Mower County HRA: $57,890

 

More News

Area housing authorities receive federal funding for investments in public housing

COVID-19 update: 13 new cases in Freeborn County, 2 new hospitalizations

Working group on deadly police encounters reports progress

Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

News

Area housing authorities receive federal funding for investments in public housing

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 13 new cases in Freeborn County, 2 new hospitalizations

News

Working group on deadly police encounters reports progress

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

News

Invasive tree removal project to take place in Goose Creek Waterfowl Production Area

Arts & Culture

From behind the lens

Health Updates

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 23

Health Updates

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

News

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Health Updates

Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

Health Updates

FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Waiting on shots as pandemic picture improves

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

License plates stolen off of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 22

News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf