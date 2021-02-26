Albert Lea girls’ hockey ends two-game skid

After starting the season 6-1, the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team entered its game against Winona Thursday on a two-game losing streak and in need of a win.

The Tigers not only came away with the win, they won in dominant fashion behind multi-goal performances from three different players.

Albert Lea started the matchup with three goals in the first period. Senior Ally Rasmussen scored the unassisted goal just over 10 minutes into play. Junior Lucy Stay added another goal four minutes later that was assisted by senior Josie Venem. Stay notched her second goal not even one minute later with an even-strength score assisted by seniors Alli Dulitz and Taylor Stanek.

By the end of the period, the Tigers had racked up 30 shots on goal. Freshman Rachel Doppelhammer started in goal of the Tigers and saved nine shots in the first period.

Albert Lea scored one goal in the second period, but it was enough to keep Winona at bay. Eighth grader Shelby Evans scored the goal, assisted by junior Esther Yoon, in the 11th minute of the period.

The Tigers got off 16 shots on goal in the second period, compared to four by the Winhawks. Doppelhammer saved all four shots.

Albert Lea came out in the third period and ended all hopes the Winhawks had of a comeback by scoring another three unanswered goals. Evans scored her second goal of the game, assisted by Stay. Rasmussen scored her second goal of the game, assisted by Yoon, and finally Evans recorded the hat trick with her third goal, assisted by Yoon.

The Winhawks finally scored their first goal of the game with less than two minutes remaining in the final period to avoid the shutout.

Albert Lea tacked on another 19 shots on goal in the third period, while Winona added six. Doppelhammer saved five of those shots for a game total of 18 saves.

The Tigers move to 7-3 on the season and will be back on the ice Saturday when they host the 5-5-1 Packers of Austin. This will be the second matchup between the two rivals this season. The first meeting ended in a 6-1 Tigers victory.