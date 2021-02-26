Albert Lea boys’ swim team comes up just short of victory over Winona

The Albert Lea boys’ swim and dive team hosted Winona Thursday night in one of its few in-person meets contested this season.

Despite some strong performances and numerous first-place finishes, the Tigers came up short of the Winhawks in the end, 75-73.

In the first event of the night, the team of freshman Jacob Taylor, sophomores Charles Brekke and Cannon Kermes, and eighth grader Gunnar Hardison swam in the 200-yard medley relay, coming in third place with a time of 2:24.80.

Senior William Taylor came in second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.25. Seventh grader Brent Dahl also swam in the event, coming in third with a time of 2:05.51.

Up next was the 200-yard individual medley, which saw sophomore Luke Wangsness and senior Joshua Everett finish in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Wangsness finished with a time of 3:05.02, and Joshua Everett with a time of 3:06.42.

Three Tigers swam in the 50-yard freestyle. Sophomore Pacey Brekke came in third with a time of 27.12, Kermes came in fourth with a time of 27.30, and Jacob Taylor came in fifth with a time of 30.18.

After a short break to account for no divers on either team, William Taylor put up the Tigers first win of the night, swimming a 53.07 in the 100-yard freestyle, more than five seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Charles Brekke then swam in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in fourth place with a time of 7:05.99.

In the 200-yard freestyle, the Tigers came in second place when the team of Kermes, Dahl, Pacey Brekke and William Taylor finished with a time of 1:49.89.

Dahl finished the 100-yard backstroke in first place with a time of 1:07.89. Jacob Taylor and Wangsness also swam in the event, coming in second and third places, respectively.

Pacey Brekke won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.66. Joshua Everett and Charles Brekke tied for second place, finishing in 1:30.79.

In the final event of the night, the team of Dahl, Pacey Brekke, Joshua Everett and William Taylor won the 400-yard freeestyle reley with a time of 4:14.27.

Albert Lea’s next meet will be the Big Nine Conference meet Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center.