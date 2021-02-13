expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Albert Lea Anglers announce winners of Ice Bowl Tournament

By Submitted

Published 7:12 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

The Albert Lea Anglers held their annual Ice Bowl Tournament over the weekend of Feb. 6-7.

Levi DenHerder won the stringer of 10 sunfish/bluegill division with a total of 83.75 inches.

Connor May won two categories. May won the stronger of five crappies division with a total of 54.25 inches, and won the stringer of five perch division with a total of 38 inches.

Each division also held a random drawing for its entrants. Trevor Lenort won the sunfish/bluegill division drawing, Lucas Ravenhorst won the crappie  division drawing, and Jack Peterson won the perch division drawing.

More News

April Jeppson: Getting giddy thinking about spring coming

Capitol Comments: It’s time to have a plan to start opening up the state

Letter: The heart of the matter

Letter: Thanks to Public Health staff

Arts & Culture columns

This Week in History: Tigers clinch their 26th Big Nine wrestling championship in 2011

Education

Hawthorne star class

Education

Campus notes: Area college students receive honors

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Grateful for everyone doing their part

News

Minnnesota, federal income tax filing season opens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County dissolutions: December 2020 and January 2021

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 26

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 25

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 22

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 13

News

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at thesite of George Floyd arrest in Minneapolis

Health Updates

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely with effort

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 12

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 7

News

Trump lawyers say Democrats urge supporters to ‘fight,’ too

Business

Walz expands capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere