February 14, 2021

AD FOR BIDS – JOB 2106

By Submitted

Published 3:56 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

Advertisement For Bids

City Of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, Minnesota

2021 – 2022
Biosolids Removal
City Project Number 2106

Bids Close 3:00 pm,
March 16, 2021

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 p.m., March 16, 2021 for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment for removal and land application of approximately 4,000,000 gallons of Biosolids per year for a two year period.
Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7564520, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid.
A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.
The City Center is currently locked to limit contact with the public due to COVID-19. Contractors are encouraged to submit bids via mail or parcel service to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark
Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Contractors wishing to submit a bid in person prior to the bid opening must contact the Engineering Department at (507) 377-4325 to arrange a time to do so. The 3rd Floor entrance (Clark Street side) to the City Center will be unlocked from approximately 2:30pm until 3:15pm the day of the bid opening to allow for bid submittal and public viewing of the bid opening. Seating will be spaced appropriately to allow for adequate physical distancing.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.
Patrick Ian Rigg
City Manager
DATED: February 13, 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of February, 2021

