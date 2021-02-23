Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Brilayne Johnelle Garcia, 21, 930 Broadway. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brandy Nicole Hughes, 35, 611 Johnson St. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Gabriel John Minear, 23, 811 Ramsey St. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Spencer Troy Sternhagen, 32, 217 Concord St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 45 in a 30. Fees $60.

Dylan Athoni Villerreal, 28, 225 Pearl St. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Earl Devaugh Walker, 29, 1722 3rd St. SW, Fairbault. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Luis Nicholas Yciano, 37, 119 Front St. E. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Calvin James Lloyd Myhre, 24, 11418 820nd Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Ivan Michel Ortega-Garcia, 31, 1005 Broadway S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Patrick Gilson Pina, 21, 616 James Ave. Unit 111. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Veronica Elizabeth Beer, 29, 106 McArthur Drive. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lydia Lizzette Garcia, 31, 195 2nd St. NW, Wells. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Robert Andrew Heijerman, 31, 405 N. 8th Ave. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Danisha A Johnson, 22, 111 N. Main St., Geneva, N.Y. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280.

Timothy Brian Mann, 45, 2004 E. Main St. Count 1: No registration. Fees $180.

Ruben Matacua, 37, 309 Birch St. #301, Rockville. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Christian John Moore, 20, 116 4th Ave. NE, Pierz. Count 1: Speeding 84 in a 70. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Jennifer Ugonna Onyegbule, 26, 12807 Telge Road, Cypress, Texas. County 1: Speeding 91 in a 70. Fees $220.

Sa Lay Taw, 27, 417 Garfield Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280. Count 2: Expired registration. Fees $30.

Adam Arnold Vangerpen, 39, 1100 Inders St., Fairmont. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.