February 9, 2021

7 Tigers notch season bests in loss to Northfield

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:59 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

The Albert Lea boys’ swim and dive team took on Northfield Saturday, losing in a lopsided affair 94-68. 

While the Tigers did end up losing the meet, seven swimmers came away from the day with new season-best times under their belts. Three of those seven had two new season-bests. 

Seventh grader Brett Dahl swam in four events and finished with two new season-best times. His first came in the 200-yard individual medley, in which he came in fourth place with a time of 2:31.14. He also swam a new personal record in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in fourth place with a time of 5:55.66. 

Dahl also swam as the anchor leg in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. The 200-yard medley relay team — Dahl, along with junior Jakob Malakowsky, Pacey Brekke and senior William Taylor — came in third with a time of 2:10.75. The 200-yard freestyle relay team, comprised of the same swimmers, came in first place with a time of 1:53.78. 

Senior Joshua Everett was another swimmer who finished the day with two new season-bests. His records came in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in fifth place with a time of 1:09.93, and in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as a part of Albert Lea’s second team. The team of Joshua Everett, freshman Jacob Taylor, and sophomores Luke Wangsness and Cannon Kermes, came in second place in the event with a time of 2:07.07. 

Wangsness was the final Tiger to record two season bests in the meet: the first as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the second in the 100-yard backstroke, in which he finished second with a time of 1:30.38. 

William Taylor set one season best, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.32. Sophomore Lucas Everett set one in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing fourth with a time of 28.72, and Malakowsky set one in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in fourth with a time of 2:15.32. 

The Tigers will be back in the pool Tuesday night when they take on the  Panthers of Rochester Century in a virtual meet. 

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

