expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Lake Mills senior Elijah Wagner fights to keep control over his Riceville opponent in the first-place match at 182 pounds. Wagner won the match in an 8-0 major decision and is one of five Bulldogs to advance to the state individual tournament. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

5 from Lake Mills, 1 from Northwood-Kensett qualify for state wrestling

By Staff Reports

Published 10:28 am Monday, February 15, 2021

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa — Alex Beaty and Elijah Wagner won individual titles and three other Bulldogs qualified for the state meet Saturday to lead Lake Mills to the Class 1A District 4 title.

Beaty won both of his matches at 145 pounds, and Wagner did the same at 182.

Northwood-Kensett’s Drake Tiedemann won the 160-pound division and also advanced to the state finals.

Other Lake Mills qualifiers for the state meet, which begins Thursday in Des Moines, were: Dalton Thorson (138 pounds), Brett Peterson (152), and Casey Hanson (160).

Lake Mills finished the 14-team tournament with 92 points, 12.5 ahead of second-place Central Springs. Northwood-Kensett finished ninth with 27.5 points.

In addition to a deep lineup wrestling for individual honors, Lake Mills will also complete in the team dual finals on Wednesday.

Bulldogs send five

Beaty (34-3 overall) and Wagner (31-2) each recorded pins in their semifinal matches and were comfortable winners in their district final matches.

Beaty beat McKade Munn of Nashau-Plainfield 11-5, while Wagner posted a 8-0 major decision victory over Riceville’s Drew Fox.

Lake Mills’ other qualifiers advanced to the district finals, and two won true second-place matches to qualify for state.

Thorson (34-4), wrestling at 138, posted wins in his semifinal and second-place matches.

Peterson (32-7 at 152) won by pinfall and no-contest. He lost in the final by a 6-5 decision to Riceville’s Lawson Losee.

Casey Hanson (35-2, 160) lost a 7-3 decision to Northwood’s Tiedemann in the final. Hanson won his other two matches on Saturday by pinfall.

Three other Bulldogs competed in Clarksville.

Kinser Hanson (32-9) won his third-place match but dropped two others at 106, while Lucas Humphrey (113) and Jack Ramaker (132) were 0-2 on the day.

Vikings send one

Northwood-Kensett junior Drake Tiedemann avoids a takedown attempt Saturday at the district meet in Clarksville. Tiedemann won the match 7-3 and is the lone Viking advancing to the state tournament. Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Tiedemann improved to 40-7 on the season with a win over Hanson in the 160-pound final. The junior won his semifinal bout by technical fall.

Northwood-Kensett’s other district grappler, Treycen Rollene, went 1-2 at 120. He won his third-place match over Zach Howes of Central Springs by pinfall.

State slate

Lake Mills competes in the team dual tournament on Wednesday. The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs take on No. 5 Woodbury Central from Moville. The consolation and championship rounds are later that day.

The individual tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.

The first round for Class 1A is at 9 a.m. Thursday, the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday, and the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s action begins at 10 a.m., with the finals scheduled for 6 p.m.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

Freeborn County board delays action on mutual aid request for Line 3 pipeline protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

News

Freeborn County board delays action on mutual aid request for Line 3 pipeline protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Health Updates

Minnesota playing catch-up to get seniors of color vaccinated

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic picture solid; uptick in vaccination trend

News

150-megawatt solar farm proposed east of Hayward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid to pipeline protests

Health Updates

MNsure special enrollment period begins today

News

Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners, renters wait

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells teenager injured in rollover in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials

News

Independent commission will examine Capitol riot

News

Moment of silence will be held for clinic shooting victims

News

Freeborn-Mower issues peak energy alert

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Vaccinations continue as key metrics show improvement in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

News

Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

News

Cold wind chills to continue through Tuesday morning

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly 12% of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose; handful of new cases in Freeborn County

News

Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s