February 20, 2021

5 area wrestlers place at Iowa state tournament

By Tyler Julson

Published 2:25 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

The 2021 Iowa state wrestling tournament came to a close Saturday with five of the six area wrestlers who made the tournament still competing for various places in their respective weight classes. 

Lake Mills seniors Casey Hanson, Elijah Wagner and Dalton Thorson, sophomore Alex Beaty, and Northwood-Kensett junior Drake Tiedemann all wrestled at least one more match Saturday to determine their final standing. 

Hanson, the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds started the day with a dominant 11-1 major decision win over West Hancock’s Bryar Subject. The win advanced Hanson to the third-place match where he came up just short in a 3-2 decision against the No. 4-ranked Gabe McGeough of MFL Mar-Mac. 

Hanson ends his senior season with a fourth place finish and an overall record of 39-4. 

In the same weight class, Tiedemann found himself in the seventh-place match, where he made quick work of No. 5 Gavin Maguire of Logan Magnolia. 

Tiedemann finishes his season with a seventh-place finish and an overall record of 43-9. 

Wagner also started out his day in the consolation semifinals, where he defeated Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central in a second-period pinfall. Wagner advanced to the third-place match where he lost in a close battle, 5-2 against No. 3-ranked Carson Lynott of West Sioux. 

Wagner ends his season with a fourth-place finish at 182 pounds and an overall record of 35-4. 

Thorson found himself in the seventh-place match at 138 pounds, where he took on Randy Jiminez of Southeast Webster. Thorson fought hard but ultimately lost in a 7-0 decision. 

Thorson ends his season with an eighth-place finish and an overall record of 36-8. 

Finally, Beaty was also in the seventh-place match at his weight class – 145 pounds. Beaty also came up on the losing end, falling to a second-period pinfall. 

Beaty finishes his season with an eighth-place finish and an overall record of 37-6.  

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

