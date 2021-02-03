3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brad Jerome Connolly, 36, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a vehicle reportedly went into the ditch at 3:51 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 near milepost 161.

Police arrested Francisco Jose Guerrero, 20, for fourth-degree driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 12:07 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue. Tyler Allan Murphy, 20, was cited for underage consumption.

Police arrested Kathryn Lynn Marks, 35, for driving under the influence after a reported vehicle pursuit at 1:13 a.m. Friday on the Front Street extension.

Snowmobile stolen in Emmons

A gray Polaris Indytrail snowmobile was reported stolen at 7:57 am. Friday at 225 E. Main St. in Emmons. The theft reportedly occurred overnight.

Thefts reported

Two hitches were reported stolen off a truck at 12:29 p.m. Friday in Glenville.

A Playstation 3 and power cords were reported stolen at 1:24 p.m. Saturday at 1011 Abbott St.

Police received a report at 2:23 p.m. Saturday of a theft that had occurred a few days prior at 2751 E. Main St.

Mailbox damaged, mail taken

A mailbox was reported shot with a gun at 12:39 p.m. Friday at 82925 310th St., Ellendale. A lock was also reportedly ripped off and mail was taken.

Man arrested on warrants

Benjamin Hunt, 30, was reportedly brought to the Freeborn County County jail at 4:49 p.m. Friday after being arrested in Waseca on local warrants.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report of fraudulent charges on a debit card at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Checks forged

Police received a report of checks that were forged at 10:14 a.m. Friday.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Third Street and South Broadway.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Wilson Street.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:34 a.m. Sunday at 601 W. Clark St. The incident reportedly occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Window broken in house

A window was reported broken in a house at 9:58 p.m. Friday at 803 Ramsey St.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at 308 E. Seventh St. Items were stolen.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Anthony Nick Barela, 30, for domestic assault after receiving a report of an assault at 3:28 p.m. Sunday at 1214 Wedgewood Road.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 8:47 p.m. Sunday that someone had attempted to break into a storage unit at 201 St. Thomas Ave.