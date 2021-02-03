expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

3 area movie theaters awarded grant relief from state

By Staff Reports

Published 8:42 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Monday announced awards of $4.6 million in grant relief for convention centers and $8.54 million in grant relief for movie theaters across the state.  

The grants were part of a $216 million economic relief package signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on Dec. 16. This package included a $14 million appropriation for grants to movie theaters and convention centers in Minnesota impacted by COVID-19.  

“Convention centers and movie theaters are an important part of our economy that has been severely impacted by COVID-19,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The state and our team at DEED have worked hard to award these grants quickly to help these venues weather the pandemic and bounce back during Minnesota’s economic recovery.”  

Fifteen convention centers that met the eligibility requirements were awarded grants ranging from $38,000 to $500,000. Of these, eight are located in Greater Minnesota and received a total of $2.3 million in grants; seven are in the Twin Cities and received $2.2 million.  

Seventy-three movie theater owners — with a total of 790 screens in 118 locations across the state — met the eligibility requirements and were awarded grants ranging from $10,000 to $1.12 million. Of these, 78 locations (with 411 screens) are in Greater Minnesota and received a total of $4.7 million; 40 locations (with 379 screens) are in the Twin Cities and received $3.83 million. Awardees must spend the entire award on theaters located in Minnesota, and the formula for award amounts was established in statute. 

The following area theaters were awarded grants:

• Mall Cinema 7, Albert Lea, $80,000

• CineMagic 7 Theatres, Austin, $80,000

• Flame Theater, Wells, $15,000

More News

3 area movie theaters awarded grant relief from state

Weekend scoreboard: Feb. 5-7

7 Tigers notch season bests in loss to Northfield

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

News

3 area movie theaters awarded grant relief from state

Health Updates

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

News

Walz gets pushback on COVID, Chauvin trial plans

News

Peak energy alert issued

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New cases fall locally, around Minnesota

News

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt begins

News

Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 10 percent of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose

Health Updates

Hospitals criticize Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Cops, Courts & Fires

Toddler in back seat of stolen SUV found safe

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Freeborn County; new death reported in Waseca County

News

Amid huge demand, food shelves urge people to seek help

Business

Cargill gets DEED award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hayward FD completes cancer training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 24

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 23

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 17

Arts & Culture

This week in history: Historical Society votes to move forward with fundraising for museum

News

MnDOT reminds public not to push snow on to roadways

Business

Winter truck load increases underway

Education

Star Class at Lakeview

Education

School Counseling Week