24-JV-21-39 – SUMMONS

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Judicial District: Third

Court File Number:

24-JV-21-39

Case Type: CHIPS

In the Matter of the

Welfare of the

Child(ren) of:

Tiffany Marie Rose,

Parent

Jordan Lee Tostenson,

Parent

Summons And Notice

Termination of Parental

Rights Matter

NOTICE TO:

Tiffany Marie Rose,

above-named parent(s)

or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on March 01, 2021 at 1:00 pm or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS,

the Honorable Steven Schwab

Judge of District Court

BY:

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of January & 6th & 13th days of February, 2021