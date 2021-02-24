expand
February 14, 2021

24-JV-21-39 – SUMMONS

By Submitted

Published 3:58 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Judicial District: Third
Court File Number:
24-JV-21-39
Case Type: CHIPS

In the Matter of the
Welfare of the
Child(ren) of:
Tiffany Marie Rose,
Parent
Jordan Lee Tostenson,
Parent

Summons And Notice
Termination of Parental
Rights Matter

NOTICE TO:
Tiffany Marie Rose,
above-named parent(s)
or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on March 01, 2021 at 1:00 pm or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS,
the Honorable Steven Schwab
Judge of District Court

BY:
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of January & 6th & 13th days of February, 2021

