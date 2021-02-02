expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

By Associated Press

Published 5:01 am Friday, February 19, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities said Thursday they’ve charged two more people in arson fires set during protests that followed George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being arrested by police.

Jose Angel Felan Jr., 34, and Mena Dhaya Yousif, 22, both of Rochester, were charged after being arrested in Mexico on immigration violations. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota said Felan is charged with three counts of arson and Yusif is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Felan evade police.

Authorities said Felan set fires May 28 at a Goodwill store, Gordon Parks High School and a 7 Mile Sportswear store, all on University Avenue in St. Paul.

The pair are in custody in California pending a detention hearing next week, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Attorneys listed for them did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes even as Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe. Widely seen bystander video sparked protests in the city, including violence, arson and theft, and quickly spread around the country.

More News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Tigers notch second home win of the season

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

Education

Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

News

State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

News

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide