2 arrested after reported domestic incidents and other reports

Police arrested Adam John Haeska, 32, after receiving a report of a domestic assault at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday at 1310 Academy Ave.

Police arrested MIchael Ray Sanders Jr., 48, for felony domestic assault and second-degree assault at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at 2333 Margaretha Ave.

Thefts reported

A full LP tank was reported stolen from off a fish house at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 22175 736th Ave., Albert Lea. The tank was reportedly taken sometime in the previous 24 hours.

Wood materials were reported taken at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday from under a plastic tarp at 1118 S. Broadway.

A gray Mongoose Rebel bike was reported stolen at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 527 Triangle Drive.

Handgun stolen

A handgun was reported stolen from inside of a residence at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at 713 Minnesota Ave. The gun was taken sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 28.