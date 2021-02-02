expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

2 arrested after reported domestic incidents and other reports

By Submitted

Published 9:12 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

Police arrested Adam John Haeska, 32, after receiving a report of a domestic assault at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday at 1310 Academy Ave. 

Police arrested MIchael Ray Sanders Jr., 48, for felony domestic assault and second-degree assault at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at 2333 Margaretha Ave. 

 

Thefts reported

A full LP tank was reported stolen from off a fish house at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 22175 736th Ave., Albert Lea. The tank was reportedly taken sometime in the previous 24 hours.

Wood materials were reported taken at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday from under a plastic tarp at 1118 S. Broadway. 

A gray Mongoose Rebel bike was reported stolen at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 527 Triangle Drive. 

 

Handgun stolen

A handgun was reported stolen from inside of a residence at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at 713 Minnesota Ave. The gun was taken sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 28.  

More News

Donald A. Rippentrop

Richard “Red” Mershon

Pamela J. Marable

Interchange owner facing 3 new criminal charges; MDH sues restaurant for operating without a license

Business

Interchange owner facing 3 new criminal charges; MDH sues restaurant for operating without a license

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State, Freeborn County numbers trend steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after reported domestic incidents and other reports

Education

Schools cancel, delay classes as storm moves into area

News

Broadband grants to benefit area counties

News

Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test

News

Democrats outspent GOP 2-1 in failed bid to take Legislature

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports first death since Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 teenagers arrested after 2 vehicle pursuits in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off of vehicle and other reports

News

Snow likely before arctic temps move into region

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14