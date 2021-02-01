expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Communities working to manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer across Minnesota can apply for $1 million in shade tree program grants through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The application period is open through March 22. All Minnesota cities, counties and townships, as well as park and recreation boards in cities with more than 100,000 residents, are eligible to apply, according to a press release.

Grant-eligible activities include removing ash trees and replanting new trees on public land to establish more diverse and resilient shade tree cover. Priority will be given to projects to remove and replace ash trees, especially those posing a serious public safety concern, in areas with a known emerald ash borer infestation. Priority will also be given to projects that benefit underserved populations and advance environmental justice.

“Minnesota’s local governments play a key role in creating climate-adapted, diverse community forests that are better able to withstand disease and forest pests,” said Emma Schultz, community forest project specialist. “The DNR is pleased to offer this grant opportunity to assist local governments in this important effort.”

Schultz also noted the importance of ensuring underserved communities share in the benefits that community forests provide — from access to open space, recreational opportunities and greater protection of air and water quality.

Application procedures, including the request for applications and application form, are available online. Applicants will be notified by April 12 as to whether they have been awarded a grant. For more information, contact the DNR Community Forestry Grants Team at ucf.dnr@state.mn.us.

More News

Work nears completion

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Editorial: Public notices will now be archived on Trib website

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

News

Freeborn County board approves financing option for apartments project

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local law enforcement join speeding reduction program

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations key to economic recovery, says Minneapolis Fed chief

Elections & Campaigns

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Education

Albert Lea secondary schools look at adding Fridays with in-person learning to current model

News

Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case