February 15, 2021

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:53 am Monday, February 15, 2021

Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 30, for methamphetamine possession and Nathaniel Rojas, 23, was cited for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 10:02 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Main Street and Morningside Road. 

 

Liquor reported stolen

A couple bottles of liquor were reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 1617 W. Main St. Theft was valued at about $69.

 

Items reported stolen

Numerous items were reported stolen at 11:58 a.m. Friday at 1302 Madison Ave. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Divad David Bellikka, 19, for domestic assault and minor consumption at 10:13 p.m. Friday at 411 Maurice Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Manuel Velez Jr., 33, turned himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant at 10:16 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Person reported tampering with vehicle

Police received a report at 4:37 p.m. Sunday that someone was reportedly tampering with a vehicle at 228 W. Clark St. An iPhone was recovered.

 

