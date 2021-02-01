1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 30, for methamphetamine possession and Nathaniel Rojas, 23, was cited for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 10:02 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Main Street and Morningside Road.

Liquor reported stolen

A couple bottles of liquor were reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 1617 W. Main St. Theft was valued at about $69.

Items reported stolen

Numerous items were reported stolen at 11:58 a.m. Friday at 1302 Madison Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Divad David Bellikka, 19, for domestic assault and minor consumption at 10:13 p.m. Friday at 411 Maurice Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Manuel Velez Jr., 33, turned himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant at 10:16 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Person reported tampering with vehicle

Police received a report at 4:37 p.m. Sunday that someone was reportedly tampering with a vehicle at 228 W. Clark St. An iPhone was recovered.