February 20, 2021

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:18 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Police arrested Jason Michael Sokolofsky, 37, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Thursday at 821 S. Broadway. 

 

1 arrested for theft, domestic assault

Police arrested Kron Davonte Girsha Stevenson, 21, for misdemeanor theft and domestic assault at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at 340 E. Third St. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 5:19 p.m. Thursday of tenants who reportedly stole an air-conditioning unit at 930 Cedar Ave. 

Police received a report at 10:59 p.m. Thursday of a purse that had been stolen about 10 minutes prior at 2410 Larson Ave. 

 

Windows broken out

Windows were reported broken out of a house at 6:27 p.m. Thursday at 940 Jefferson Ave. 

 

1 cited for assault

Police cited Antwon Maurice Lee, 37, for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at 130 W. College St. 

