1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Pu Eh Htoo, 30, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a drunken driver at 12:49 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

2 arrested after traffic stop on I-35

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Larry Martin Brown, 30, and Martin Alan Smith, 27, after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near milepost 7.

Gas drive-off reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gas drive-off at 10:54 a.m. Monday at 309 E. Main St. The value of gas stolen was $22.42.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Monday that someone had reportedly filed for unemployment under someone else’s name in Albert Lea.

Police received a report of a Social Security number that had been fraudulently used at 5:57 p.m. Monday in Albert Lea.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report at 2:11 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 505 W. Front St.

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 3:47 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St. The incident reportedly happened at about 10:15 a.m. earlier that day.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Marivel Ramos, 45, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 6:39 p.m. Monday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Edina Avenue.