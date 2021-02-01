expand
February 8, 2021

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:43 am Monday, February 8, 2021

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Shay McArthur Nelson, 47, for felony domestic strangulation at 7:17 p.m. Saturday in Oakland. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Steven James Lembke, 55, for fourth-degree DWI at 1:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 14 and 750th Avenue.

 

Vehicles rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 1:34 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Mill Street and South Pearl Street. 

A vehicle was reported ransacked at 10:22 a.m. Saturday at 1023 Abbott St. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 110 S. Third Ave. 

 

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle at 7:13 p.m. Friday at 2105 Stevens St. 

 

1 arrested after burglary

Police arrested Tyler David Paulson, 27, after a reported burglary at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at 1013 James Ave. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Robert Alan Hendry, 31, for theft at 4:10 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

