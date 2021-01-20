expand
Ad Spot

January 20, 2021

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

A woman was injured in a crash on an icy portion of Interstate 90 Tuesday morning near Bricelyn.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Paula Wertjes, 54, of Bricelyn was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

A press release stated Wertjes was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger and was entering eastbound I-90 at the 134 entrance ramp, when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, which was pulling a trailer, that was driven by Daniel Nelson, 48, of Truman.

Wertjes had to be extricated from her vehicle. The seriousness of her injuries is unknown.

Nelson was not injured.

Bricelyn Amublance Service and Bricelyn Fire Department assisted the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office with the crash.

More News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

A.L. girls hockey evens record at 1-1 with win over Century

Sports scores from Jan. 19

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

News

Are you putting garbage in the recycling bins?

News

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths in Freeborn County

News

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

Health Updates

Minnesota reports all COVID-19 vaccine pilot program appointments filled for adults 65+ this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

News

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

News

Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owatonna man accused of threatening police arrested on charge

News

Both faced with COVID-19, one care provider moves in with client

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Willmar man working in his garage is killed by a stray bullet

News

Trump wishes Biden luck in farewell video

News

U.S. virus death toll tops 400,000

News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

News

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering

Health Updates

Behind Capitol security lines, COVID-19 is still main topic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

News

Martin Luther King Jr. event speaker: Uncomfortable conversations needed

Health Updates

New pilot vaccination program expands those eligible for limited supply

News

850 MN guard members among soldiers securing inauguration

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snowmobile, other items stolen and other reports