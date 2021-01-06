expand
January 6, 2021

Windows broken out, damage reported and other reports

Published 8:59 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Windows were reported broken out and tires were reported flat on a vehicle at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Court St. 

The back window on a vehicle was reported smashed at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at 802 E. Main St. Damage reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Nothing was missing. 

The front door at 206 Euclid Ave. was reported busted at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday. 

 

Theft reported

Rope lights were reported stolen at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday at 806 Lincoln Ave.

