expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Window smashed out of van and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

A window was reported smashed out of a van at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 1224 St. John Ave. Damage was estimated at $400.

 

1 served warrant

Police served Terra Jane Morgan, 47, with a local warrant at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at 119 Morningside Road. A bike was taken. 

 

Illegal dumping reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday of someone who illegally dumped storm dorms and other items on 770th Avenue

 

Tire slashed

A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at 2009 Greenwood Drive. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Wayne Robert Miller, 43, on a warrant out of Steele County after a traffic stop at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue. He was also cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday of an assault that reportedly occurred the night prior on St. John Avenue. 

More News

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

News

Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

Health Updates

Minnesota starts drawing names in COVID vaccine lottery for 65 and older

Gallery

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two men plead guilty to arson charges in Minneapolis unrest

News

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

News

Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the wealthy to balance state budget

News

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

News

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year

Health Updates

Minnesota’s vaccine lottery system spawns equity concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial won’t include Floyd’s past scrapes with the law

News

Legislators disagree with proposed vehicle mandate

News

Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial