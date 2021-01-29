expand
January 29, 2021

Wilferd Dale Thostenson

By Submitted

Published 12:43 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Funeral services for Wilferd D. Thostenson, age 79, of Ellendale, will be held at 10 am on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, Hartland, with Rev. Steven Schwartz officiating. Interment will be held at Hartland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM, Sunday January 31,2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Wilferd Died Wednesday January 27,2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Wilferd D. Thostenson was born February 15th, 1941 in Bath Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, the son of Willie and Elsie (Albertson) Thostenson. He was confirmed at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. He attended school in Freeborn before attending and graduating from Ellendale High School. He married Mary Johnson on April 28, 1962. Together they made their home on a farm and raised five kids. He was skilled in carpentry, building houses or furnishings. He knew a lot about concrete work making patios, driveways and garages. Whenever possible he enjoyed going to tractor pulls. He mostly loved farming with his sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons, Brian (Vickie), Darin (Donise), a daughter, Jody (Darris), grandchildren, one great-grandson, two brothers, Ralph (Diane), Gordon (Donna), aunt, Ardine, and many cousins.

Wilferd was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sons, Lonny, Donald, brother, (Russell), A nephew, (Michael), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Wilferd Dale Thostenson

