Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of snowstorm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening as a storm system is expected to move through the area.

The weather agency states snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches of snow are expected.

Mixed precipitation is expected to begin late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by a long duration of light to moderate snowfall from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Gusty northwest winds are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday bringing wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. The winds will result in widespread blowing and drifting of snow, especially Thursday night and Friday.

The weather agency states blizzard conditions will be possible from west central into south central Minnesota where the strongest winds are expected.

Travel could be difficult with patchy blowing snow reducing visibility.