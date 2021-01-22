expand
January 22, 2021

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Weather Service calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow

By Staff Reports

Published 5:32 am Friday, January 22, 2021

The National Weather Service is calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Albert Lea area starting on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

According to the weather agency, snow will spread from west to east across the region on Saturday and taper off by Sunday morning. Snow is expected to begin in Freeborn County early Saturday afternoon.

Much of the area will see at least a few inches of snow with the heaviest amounts expected in southern Minnesota.

A winter storm watch has been issued for counties north of Freeborn County, including Steele and Waseca counties.

A winter weather advisory is in place along the southwestern portion of the state.

