expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Slippery roads likely tonight because of freezing rain, light snow

By Staff Reports

Published 4:02 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as freezing drizzle is expected to develop across southern Minnesota this afternoon and spread across western Wisconsin this evening.

The freezing rain will transition into light snow, which will continue through daybreak Sunday morning.

According to the weather agency, a light glaze of ice is expected with snow ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

People should plan on slippery road conditions and use caution while driving.

The weather advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday.

For the latest on road conditions, click here.

More News

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

Slippery roads likely tonight because of freezing rain, light snow

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

News

Slippery roads likely tonight because of freezing rain, light snow

News

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Health Updates

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill