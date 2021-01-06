expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
January 6, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
Breaking News:
Trump backers breach Capitol, delay Biden vote
You Might Like
Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota,…
Watch: Walz outlines loosening of restrictions
By
Staff Reports
Email the author
Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021
More News
Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control
Watch: Walz outlines loosening of restrictions
Trump backers breach Capitol, delay Biden vote
Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: The new year brings a much-needed time to refresh
My Point of View: Regionally and locally, we’re all ready for the year 2021
Guest Column: Building back better is a priority for 2021
Ask a Trooper: How to call 911 when you can’t talk or type
Al Batt: Living in the middle of the country’s frozen food section
Latest Sports
Ready to kickoff the season
Zimmer, Vikes seek stability in brace for Kubiak retirement
N-K basketball returns from winter break with mixed results
Robbins leads No. 21 Minnesota past No. 25 Ohio State 77-60
Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions
Latest Stories
Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control
Watch: Walz outlines loosening of restrictions
Trump backers breach Capitol, delay Biden vote
Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area
Walz loosens virus rules for bars, restaurants, other venues
Latest Style
This Week in History: County on alert for missing S.D. jail escapee
Robin Gudal: You are of great worth in God’s sight
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Have a new beginning each day
Easy Christmas morning breakfast
Lessons learned from a December evening in 1952
Latest Business
Bait shop opens for business in Albert Lea
Walz extends in-person dining pause through holidays, allow gyms to reopen with restrictions
Local business owner completes OSHA training
Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers
Walz delays announcement on business limits until Wednesday
Latest Local News
Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control
Watch: Walz outlines loosening of restrictions
Trump backers breach Capitol, delay Biden vote
Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area
Walz loosens virus rules for bars, restaurants, other venues
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Elections & Campaigns
Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control
News
Watch: Walz outlines loosening of restrictions
BREAKING NEWS
Trump backers breach Capitol, delay Biden vote
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: 67 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, including 2 in the area
News
Walz loosens virus rules for bars, restaurants, other venues
Cops, Courts & Fires
Windows broken out, damage reported and other reports
News
Bennett sworn in for 4th term, receives committee assignments
News
Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump
Cops, Courts & Fires
No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
News
3 new county commissioners now on board
Education
Free Albert Lea student meals resume next week
News
Nominations sought for advocacy award
News
COVID, budget, top agenda as Minnesota Legislature convenes
Cops, Courts & Fires
No jail time for Northwood woman convicted in cancer scam
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths, Minnesota waits for restriction rollbacks
News
Driver and Vehicle Services office to reopen Monday
Cops, Courts & Fires
Teenager reportedly stabbed and other reports
Elections & Campaigns
Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake
Education
3 new Albert Lea school board members sworn in
News
Walz to relax restrictions Wednesday on indoor dining
Health Updates
Minnesota to ramp up vaccinations amid questions of pace
News
Georgia election officials reject Trump call to ‘find’ more votes
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: 46 new cases reported in Freeborn County
Cops, Courts & Fires
1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune