Vikings finish 2-1 at Rockford duals

The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team came back from winter break with a strong showing at a quadrangular in Rockford.

The Vikings made easy work of Rockford, before wrestling in a much closer dual against Newman Catholic. Their only loss of the night came at the hands of a tough Central Springs team.

The biggest win of the night came in the form of a 42-18 beatdown of Rockford. Only three matches were actually contested in the dual.

Senior Brandon Varner and junior Josiah Kliment both won their matches by pinfall at 145 and 170 pounds, respectively. Junior Mason Thofson was pinned in the final 30 seconds of his match at 285 pounds. The Vikings won five matches by forfeit and lost two by forfeit. Four contests ended in a double forfeit.

The Knights of Newman Catholic put up a much better fight, but still came up short in the end 42-30.

Six weight classes had matches this go-around. Thofson found redemption by defeating his opponent by fall in the first period. Kliment also picked up a pinfall victory, as did teammates juniors Hayden Moore and Drake Tiedemann, and sophomore Dalton Logeman. Varner lost his match via a first-period fall.

The Vikings won two matches via forfeit and lost five. One weight class was declared a double forfeit.

The Vikings ran into a buzzsaw in the Panthers, only picking up two wins in the dual and falling, 54-12.

Tidemann and sophomore Treycen Rollene picked up the lone wins for the Vikings, both getting wins by pinfall.

Logeman, Moore, Varner and sophomore Michael Janssen all lost their matches by fall. Thofson and Kliment each lost by narrow decisions.

The Vikings lost four matches via forfeit and picked up zero wins. Two matches were declared double forfeits.

The Vikings now sit at 8-13 on the season and will be back on the mat Saturday at a tournament in Graettinger.