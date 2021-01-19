Verdelle Marie (Demmer) Hansen

Verdelle Hansen passed away January 19, 2021 at Good Samaritan Retirement Home in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Griggs presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at North Freeborn Cemetery immediately following the service. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed from Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The livestream will start about five minutes prior to the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Verdelle Marie Hansen was born on June 18, 1929 at St Olaf Lake near New Richland, the daughter of William and Lillian (Preiss) Demmer. She was baptized at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in New Richland and confirmed at the Hartland Lutheran Church. Verdelle attended District 7 School for 8 years and graduated from Freeborn High School in 1946. On October 27, 1948 she was united in marriage to Philip Allen Hansen of Clarks Grove at the Hartland Lutheran Church. Verdelle then joined the North Freeborn Lutheran Church and when it closed in 2002, she joined Central Freeborn Church. She was a member of the ELCA, Mission Circle, Division Chairman, Altar Guild at North Freeborn and ELCA and Mission Circle at Central. She was also the church secretary and joint Treasurer of North and Central churches for 35 ½ years.

Verdelle and Philip farmed together for 66 years. In her spare time, she was an active member of the Eagles auxiliary in Albert Lea. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and hardanger. She made many beautiful pieces and gave to her family for Christmas, birthdays and weddings. Verdelle enjoyed old time music and traveling with Philip to Europe, Alaska, Florida, Arizona, California and Las Vegas. She enjoyed entertaining, baking cookies, breads, and making lefse for the family.

Verdelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband Philip in 2014, granddaughter Jessica Hansen, brothers; Wallace Demmer, Melvin (Edra) Demmer, David (Ruth) Demmer, Lyle Demmer, Lester Demmer, sisters; Lou (Kernie) Jensen, Oriet (Chuck) Ribbe and Doris (Richard) Sigurdson, sisters-in-law; Norma (Elwood) Ingvaldson, and Dorothy Demmer.

Verdelle is survived by sons; Wayne (Nancy) Hansen, Darrell (Cindi) Hansen, Bruce (Susan) Hansen, and Kevin (Sheila) Hansen, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Brother Boyd Demmer, sisters Arlyss (Richard) Haug and DeVonna (Gerald) Olson, sisters-in-law Norma Demmer, Mary Demmer, and Dorothy Gulbrandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Blessed be her memory.