expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Verdelle Marie (Demmer) Hansen

By Submitted

Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Verdelle Hansen passed away January 19, 2021 at Good Samaritan Retirement Home in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Griggs presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at North Freeborn Cemetery immediately following the service. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed from Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The livestream will start about five minutes prior to the service. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Verdelle Marie (Demmer) Hansen

Verdelle Marie Hansen was born on June 18, 1929 at St Olaf Lake near New Richland, the daughter of William and Lillian (Preiss) Demmer. She was baptized at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in New Richland and confirmed at the Hartland Lutheran Church. Verdelle attended District 7 School for 8 years and graduated from Freeborn High School in 1946. On October 27, 1948 she was united in marriage to Philip Allen Hansen of Clarks Grove at the Hartland Lutheran Church. Verdelle then joined the North Freeborn Lutheran Church and when it closed in 2002, she joined Central Freeborn Church. She was a member of the ELCA, Mission Circle, Division Chairman, Altar Guild at North Freeborn and ELCA and Mission Circle at Central. She was also the church secretary and joint Treasurer of North and Central churches for 35 ½ years.

Verdelle and Philip farmed together for 66 years. In her spare time, she was an active member of the Eagles auxiliary in Albert Lea. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and hardanger. She made many beautiful pieces and gave to her family for Christmas, birthdays and weddings. Verdelle enjoyed old time music and traveling with Philip to Europe, Alaska, Florida, Arizona, California and Las Vegas. She enjoyed entertaining, baking cookies, breads, and making lefse for the family.

Verdelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband Philip in 2014, granddaughter Jessica Hansen, brothers; Wallace Demmer, Melvin (Edra) Demmer, David (Ruth) Demmer, Lyle Demmer, Lester Demmer, sisters; Lou (Kernie) Jensen, Oriet (Chuck) Ribbe and Doris (Richard) Sigurdson, sisters-in-law; Norma (Elwood) Ingvaldson, and Dorothy Demmer.

Verdelle is survived by sons; Wayne (Nancy) Hansen, Darrell (Cindi) Hansen, Bruce (Susan) Hansen, and Kevin (Sheila) Hansen, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Brother Boyd Demmer, sisters Arlyss (Richard) Haug and DeVonna (Gerald) Olson, sisters-in-law Norma Demmer, Mary Demmer, and Dorothy Gulbrandson, and many nieces and nephews.

Blessed be her memory.

More News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering

Verdelle Marie (Demmer) Hansen

News

Judge orders company to take 3M’s trademarks off N95 masks

News

Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Feb. 12

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Active cases in Freeborn County lowering

Health Updates

Behind Capitol security lines, COVID-19 is still main topic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

News

Martin Luther King Jr. event speaker: Uncomfortable conversations needed

Health Updates

New pilot vaccination program expands those eligible for limited supply

News

850 MN guard members among soldiers securing inauguration

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snowmobile, other items stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pedestrian struck by car on I-35 near Clarks Grove

News

In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity

News

Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 24 new cases in Freeborn County; new deaths reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hollandale teen injured in crash in Mower County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in area counties

Arts & Culture

Art Center kicks off annual All-Member Show

Health Updates

State expresses worry over high COVID positivity rate in county

Education

Administrator’s corner: Community Ed adapting in pandemic

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Longtime Albert Lea city councilor is sworn in as the city’s new mayor

News

Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club announces available scholarships

Health Updates

Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Education

Hawthorne Star Class

News

Trump’s impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on the election