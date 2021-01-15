Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

Albert Lea police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:14 a.m. Thursday at 923 S. Fourth Ave. The vehicle was reportedly later discovered in St. Paul.

Theft by fraud

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:18 p.m. Thursday of a person who had purchased items through gunbrokers.com and not received the items or a refund.

Warrants served

Two warrants were served on Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38, at 4:13 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft reported

Two Lenovo tablets and a laptop were reported missing at 10:12 a.m. Thursday at 505 E. Main St.

Catalytic converters stolen

Two catalytic converters were reported taken off an F250 pickup at 1:57 p.m. Thursday at 1409 Eberhart St. The theft reportedly happened between Jan. 9 and Jan. 11.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:19 p.m. Thursday at 621 Grace St.