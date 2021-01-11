expand
January 11, 2021

Vehicle stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:32 am Monday, January 11, 2021

A silver Dodge Ram was reported stolen at 3:54 p.m. Saturday at 2310 E. Main ST. the theft reportedly happened overnight Thursday.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 10:24 a.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft took place the day before. 

A title to a vehicle was reported stolen at 8:55 a.m. Friday at 24530 650th Ave., Alden. 

 

Property broken into

Property was reported broken into at 2:30 p.m. Friday at 210 S. Pearl St. 

 

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday at 1409 Dunham St. The incident was believed to have happened the Monday prior. 

Police received a report at 12:12 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had reportedly hit a mailbox at 512 W. Richway Drive and left. 

 

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Kenneth James Savoy Jr., 32, on local felony warrants after a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Fourth Street.

 

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Jeremia Michael Roberts, 34, on an order for protection violation at 1:09 a.m. Sunday at 406 Frank Hall Drive.

 

Theft by fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft by fraud at 9:36 a.m. Saturday at 11124 610th Ave. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Troy Marvin Hulburt, 51, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a trafic stop at 12:02 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 2. 

