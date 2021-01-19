expand
January 19, 2021

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:22 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 1:49 p.m. Monday at 806 Troy Road. A handicap placard was taken. 

 

Vehicle egged

A vehicle was reported egged at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 1901 Johnson St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

 

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a shed was reported at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 502 Water St. 

 

Purse stolen

A possible theft of a purse was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday at 2222 E. Main St. The purse was reportedly stolen sometime between Thursday and Monday. 

