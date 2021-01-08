expand
January 8, 2021

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:09 am Friday, January 8, 2021

A vehicle was reported rummaged through and items taken at 8:32 a.m. Thursday at 2105 Stevens St. 

 

Fence damaged

A fence was reported damaged at 2:16 p.m. Thursday at 624 E. Sixth St. 

 

Salvation Army kettle stolen

A Salvation Army countertop red kettle was reported stolen at 2:21 p.m. Thursday at 2522 Bridge Ave. The theft reportedly happened Dec. 18. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ricardo Garcia, 25, on a Steele County warrant after a traffic stop at 5:19 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Y.H. Hanson Avenue and Hammer Road.

Albert Lea police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 40, for felony theft and a local warrant at 9:14 p.m. Thursday at 423 Court St. 

 

Garbage reported on fire

Garbage was reported on fire at 7:36 a.m. Thursday at 25237 755th Ave., Clarks Grove.

