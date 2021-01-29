expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

By davidmayberry

Published 10:36 am Friday, January 29, 2021

The Albert Lea Tribune won seven awards Thursday in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The contest traditionally features an awards banquet, but the ongoing pandemic forced this year’s ceremony to be held online. The contest recognized work between September 2019 and August 2020.

Two first-place awards highlighted the Tribune’s year: Advertising Excellence and Editorial Page as a Whole. Both wins were against daily newspapers with circulations under 10,000.

The judges noted the directories in commenting on the advertising award.

“Well laid out and good use of color,” they said. “Good use of directories. Attractive.”

For the editorial page, the Tribune topped publications in Bemidji and Willmar.

“Nice variety of staff and community opinions,” judges said of the editorial page entry. “Paper calls (the) community to action.”

The Tribune finished second in General Excellence. Willmar took the top spot.

About the Tribune, judges said, “Clean, very readable, and easy to follow. Nice variety of local stories plus localization of national stories. Editorial pages full of columns, including managing editor (Sarah Stultz’s) column on her own family’s COVID-19 scare.”

Former Photo Editor Colleen Harrison placed second and third in the Arts & Entertainment Story category.

Judges called her writing “exceptional” and noted that she “draws more than mere description” in her winning entries.

The Tribune also placed second in Editorial Portfolio and Typography & Design.

For the Editorial award, judges said, the opinion pages were “community focused, simple and clear — nothing earth shattering, but not overly political — which is a boon to readers.”

For the design, judges said, “Nice use of front for main or feature headlines. Not a big fan of colored type, but tasteful us of well-chose color helps complement the main headline.”

The newspaper contest is held annually for both college and professional newspapers.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

Bulldogs dominate Lions on Senior Night; enter postseason unbeaten

Panthers struggle in Thursday duals, fall to 0-6

Wilferd Dale Thostenson

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

News

Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

Health Updates

Minnesota starts drawing names in COVID vaccine lottery for 65 and older

Gallery

Pandemic closure leads to updates at historical museum

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two men plead guilty to arson charges in Minneapolis unrest

News

DNR seeks input on statewide off-highway motorcycle trails master plan

News

Grandma’s Gourmets wins food award for blueberry lavender jam

News

Walz proposes tax hikes on the wealthy to balance state budget

News

Local Girl Scouts busy in the community despite the pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman who lied to support family gets full pardon

News

Nominations accepted for Farm Family of Year