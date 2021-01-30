expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Local

Jan. 26, 2011: The Albert Lea unit of the Minnesota Army National Guard was notified that it would be deployed in support of Operation New Dawn. Operation New Dawn was the name of the U.S. drawdown phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Jan. 30, 2011: Albert Lea fire investigator Doug Johnson ruled that a fire at Lakeview Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2011, was arson.

Jan. 30, 1991: Mary Sheeran, a social worker at Sibley and Brookside elementary schools, accepted the 1991 District 241 Teacher of the Year award at Albert Lea Technical College.

Jan. 29, 1971: Don Norton of Norton Ford was kind enough to offer a cold elephant a place to stay. Maiti the elephant was being transported from Como Park Zoo when her transport was involved in an accident on Highway 65. Norton opened up his body shop to Maiti for the night.

National

1911: The notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.

1915: The American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first U.S. ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.

1916: Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.

1956: Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

1973: A cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

1977: Actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show “Chico and the Man,” shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).

1980: Six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

1982: Italian anti-terrorism forces rescued U.S. Brig. Gen. James L. Dozier, 42 days after he had been kidnapped by the Red Brigades.

1985: The charity supergroup USA for Africa recorded the Michael Jackson-Lionel Richie song “We Are the World” at A&M Studios in Los Angeles.

2011: The nation’s largest cable TV company, Comcast Corp., took control of NBC Universal, capping a 13-month bid.

More News

Student safety at school

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Notice

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Thanks this week to paraprofessionals

Education

Star class: Keeping in motion

Education

Standout student: Jaylee Waters

News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul

News

Biden warns of the growing cost of delays on $1.9T economic aid plan

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Positive trends hold; active cases below 100 in Freeborn County

News

Tribune wins 7 awards in annual newspaper contest

Education

From golden tickets to ‘Hunger Games’: Minnesota’s pilot program to vaccinate teachers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors appeal ruling that split trials in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court orders issues $9K fine against The Interchange; criminal charges filed

News

Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

News

Minnesota lawmakers begin work on renewable energy bill

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Mayo waits for, wants more vaccine; Freeborn’s active count increases to 107

News

Minnesota’s election law fight heats up over voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window smashed out of van and other reports

News

Economic development success over last year highlighted at annual Greater Jobs meeting

Health Updates

Daily Covid-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace quickens, as Freeborn County cases decline

News

Peak energy alert issued

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System to contact patients when eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments